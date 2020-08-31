This summer, I’ve been trying to get a good aerial rainbow photo using a drone. I’ve tried a few times but hadn’t yet gotten the photo I wanted.

The afternoon of Aug. 17, I was driving on Fruitville Pike near Route 30. It was raining pretty hard, and I noticed the sky to the west was starting to brighten. With the ingredients for a rainbow coming together, I saw this as an opportunity to get the picture I’ve been looking for.

I drove to the Steinman Park Garage on West Vine Street and went to the roof. When I arrived, I could see a rather vivid rainbow against a dark sky to the east. This was exactly what I wanted, but it was still raining, and since water will damage the drone, I had to wait for the rain to stop. Sitting inside my car, I pulled the drone out of its case and got it ready to go.

I looked up, and the sky above me was clear, but there was still rain coming down. It’s fair to say I was getting a little impatient at this point. Finally, the rain stopped. I jumped out of my car, calibrated the drone and got it in the air.

This picture is the first one I shot, and I’m estimating the drone was about 300 feet in the air.

THE METHOD: The drone is a DJI Phantom 3 professional. The camera on the drone is a FC300X which has a fixed aperture of 2.8 and a focal length equal to 20 mm on a full-frame DSLR camera. The shutter speed was 1/3200 of a second with the ISO set at 200.

