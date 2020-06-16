While on assignment recently at the Lampeter-Strasburg High School graduation ceremony, the first thing I saw when I got out of my car was this lonesome runner on the horizon.

What a peaceful scene.

THE METHOD: Taken with a Nikon D5, Nikkor 80-400mm at 400mm, 1/4000 sec, f/5.6, ISO 320, Aperture Priority. Processed in Photo Mechanic, Adobe Photoshop, and Nik Collection Silver Efex Pro 2 soft sepia filter.

Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.