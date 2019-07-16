Austin and Trevor Kuenzli ride the tailgate of a 1918 American LaFrance fire engine, which was serving as a hearse for their grandfather, Ernie Kuenzli, on May 28 at Salem Evangelical Reformed Church, Hellers, near Leacock.
Ernie was a life member of Garden Spot Fire Rescue, known formerly as Liberty Fire Company. Ernie’s son and Trevor’s father, Stefan Kuenzli, is the deputy chief at Garden Spot Fire Rescue.
Less than a month later, the organization lost another member: Glenn Eberly, who served 57 years with the company. Glenn also made his last call riding the LaFrance. Both families will have three generations of firefighters when one of these boys carries on the family tradition.
THE METHOD: Canon 7D Mark II with a 70-200 lens at 150mm, shutter speed of 1/800 of a second, aperture at F-5.6 at ISO 500.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP and LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.