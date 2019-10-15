I was out on a motorcycle ride with my wife and friends one weekend when we visited the Kinzua Bridge in Kinzua Bridge State Park near Mount Jewett in McKean County. The railroad bridge was built from wrought iron in 1882, rebuilt with steel in 1900 and stayed in commercial service until 1959, according to Wikipedia. Later sold to the state, it became the centerpiece of a state park. In 2003, a tornado collapsed a large portion of the bridge.
We walked on a small part of the bridge, where the view was fantastic. But my fear of heights made me nervous, so we decided to walk around and get a good view of the bridge from the ground. Two big sets of binoculars allow visitors to see the bridge close up from the ground.
I held up my iPhone and aligned my camera lens with one of the binoculars’ eye pieces.
THE METHOD: The image is shot by iPhone XR and processed in Adobe Photoshop.
