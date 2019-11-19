Toward the end of September, I was working on an LNP story about cancer treatment and recovery at the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute in Lancaster. Visiting there generates a rush of emotions. Redirecting those feelings toward a creative endeavor often helps me relocate my center.
After I finished my assignment, I wandered out to the core of the complex. The light, central garden and walkway offer a comforting retreat.
I was drawn to the vaulting architecture and thought a panorama would be a starting point. But something told me to shoot separate images and combine them later. That’s what I did.
During my post-production edit, I decided on two original images captured while looking up from the walkway. I experimented with the view on my computer by duplicating, flipping and rotating the final images to create a kaleidoscopic result that satisfied my original inspiration in this final rendition.
THE METHOD: Nikon D4S, 35 mm, 1/500 sec, f-8.0, ISO 100. Processed in Photoshop and Luminar.
