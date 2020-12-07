I was hiking with with my wife and dog this summer along the Lancaster Junction Trail when we came across this scene that was nicely framed by the trees and reminded me of a beautiful painting.

Usually when I go for a hike I’m preoccupied with holding my 100-pound dog Angus, so it’s hard to carry any kind of camera equipment. That leaves me with my phone, which with every upgrade becomes a more viable option than in years past. I always feel so blessed to live in such a garden spot of America.

THE METHOD: Taken with an Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max. 6 mm, at f-2, 1/2400 sec., ISO 20, spot metering. Processed in Adobe Photoshop, Nik Collection Color Efex Pro 4.

Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.