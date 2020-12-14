When I first got into journalism, fresh out of photography school, I cut my teeth shooting sports at my hometown paper.

It was the perfect chance to ease into this career. I knew where the schools were, I knew who the teams were and the breakdown of PIAA classes. All I had to think about was walking away with good photos that were ready to print (and, of course, a story and stats — par for the course for a one-man sports department).

I learned a lot of things from a lot of people in those 18 months before I moved on. One of those lessons: Always be prepared.

Sure, that advice was given after a colleague from another newspaper was wiped out on the sidelines of a Friday night football game. But the lesson was twofold: Always be on the lookout for unexpected photos, and don’t get tackled by 6-foot-2 linebackers trying to make a play.

Recently, on a Saturday in October, I found myself listening to a podcast while leaning against my car, patiently waiting to take some photos as cyclists passed though the Erb’s Mill Covered Bridge in Lititz for the annual Cranksgiving charity event.

I passed some cyclists on my way to the spot, so I knew they’d be coming shortly. In the interim, while listening to Tim Ferriss interview organizational psychologist Adam Grant (a great podcast by the way), I decided to take some photos of the fall colors popping from across Hammer Creek.

I took about two shots when a great blue heron flew into frame. It was genuine luck that I could reposition and refocus as quickly as I did.

I took about three photos as it met the ground and maybe a few more after.

During my personal bike adventures, herons are always a pleasure to see. So, spending time watching this blue heron settle in along the creek was a fun way to pass the time, as well as a good reminder to always be prepared. Thankfully, there were no collisions this time around.

THE METHOD: Nikon D5 with 100-400 mm Nikkor lens; shot at 1/2500 at f-5.6 at 400 mm, ISO 640. Processed in Adobe Photoshop.

