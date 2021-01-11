When I realized I was up for this week’s Through the Viewfinder, the first thing that came to mind was Greenwood Cemetery Mausoleum in Lancaster.

I found the mausoleum by accident few years ago while doing research on well-known people buried there. As I was driving around and went farther back in the cemetery, I saw the mausoleum. I was captivated by its size and design.

Unchartedlancaster.com describes it this way: “When you first see the magnificent mausoleum, one’s thoughts immediately leap to ancient Egypt. The nearby river is not the Nile but the Conestoga. The massive granite structure is 140 feet long, 40 feet wide, and 40 feet tall. Like the Pharaohs of old, this mausoleum acts to preserve the remains of Lancaster’s nobles. The building was designed by famous architect C. Emlen Urban and was dedicated in October of 1915. The 6,000-square-foot building cost $85,000, or more than $2.1 million in today’s dollars.”

I am fascinated by the great sphinxes of Lancaster that guard the bronze door. And I feel a connection because the sphinx is the symbol of my college fraternity, Delta Sigma Phi. I am the charter member of Eta Eta chapter (National Institute of the Deaf at Rochester Institute of Technology) and Eta Psi chapter (Gallaudet University) of Delta Sigma Phi.

Another connection: the website mentioned Vermont marble was installed. I lived in Vermont from 1993 to 2000, working at a deaf school, Austine School for the Deaf, supervising the elementary boy’s dormitory.

We had a fascinating field trip to the Vermont Marble Museum. I would love to get inside the mausoleum and check out the marble.

THE METHOD: Nikon D5 with 24-70 mm Nikkor lens; shot at 1/800 at f-6.3 at 24 mm, ISO 800. Processed in Adobe Photoshop.

Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.