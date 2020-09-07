I covered the Lanco Match Play Championship at Crossgates Golf Club on Aug. 1. It’s always fun to shoot golf because there’s an etiquette that I can’t hit the shutter button once the golfers are at their stance getting ready to hit the ball. When their club is in contact with the ball, I can fire away to capture the action. And because the course isn’t flat, I am challenged to find good angles from which to shoot.

While I was riding along the course in a golf cart driven by Mike Gross, LNP | LancasterOnline sports writer, we stopped at one of the holes to shoot the golfers tee-off. I spotted a great egret stand straight up on the brick wall by the pond. It distracted me from the golfing, and I took several shots of the bird as it stood beautifully.

THE METHOD: Nikon D4s camera with a Nikon 400 mm lens at 400 mm, shutter speed at 1/1250 and aperture at f-4.5 with ISO of 400. Processed in Adobe Photoshop.

