Working from home has had some perks for me.

I’ve made new friends in my neighborhood and spent a lot more time with my best friend, my dog, Dexter.

Over the past several weeks, I’ve put up a birdhouse and become quite the all-star in the bird community. I host a couple of cardinals every day; one of them even built a nest right beside my porch and currently has three eggs to tend to.

Dexter chases it out of the bushes at least twice a day.

There’s been a hawk hanging around the trees across from my house, and they’ve served as entertainment to pass the work day as I wait for them to strike field mice running through the field.

Oh, and how could I forget about that squirrely raccoon that wandered out from under my car at noon and was probably rabid.

The coolest newcomer to the block, though, has been a fox. Or foxes, I think.

This is the bigger of the two. It roamed about 250 yards from me one night as I snapped photos. It was at dusk, and the light was golden. I just wish he would’ve strayed away from the trees a bit more or come a little closer to me.

The other fox (or at least I think it was another fox) was a bit smaller and a lot closer.

It came down to the edge of the field as I woke up one morning around 6. I looked out my window and saw it scurrying around at the bottom of the hill. I ran downstairs, grabbed my camera and shot a series of photos through my storm door.

I figured I could sneak out quietly to grab some clearer shots. It was so close. The shots were great. The fox’s body filled the frame.

In a matter of seconds, the fox realized I was standing there. And it was about that time I realized I didn’t have a memory card in my camera. Amateur move, I know.

The photos were probably the best photos of a fox you would’ve ever seen. But you’ll never see them and neither will I.

Just trust me.

THE METHOD: Nikon D5 with 100-400 mm Nikon ED VR lens, shot at ISO 800, f-6.3 at 1/500. Processed in Photoshop Camera raw and Photoshop.

