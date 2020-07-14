On the Fourth of July, I decided to check out the fireworks at Lancaster Airport. I wasn’t working, and I was curious to see how many people would be there and where they’d be parked. But as often happens with me, I decided to take some photos.

In the 37 years I’ve been a newspaper photographer, I’ve photographed a fair number of fireworks. Usually I put my camera on a tripod with a wide lens. Normally I’d shoot 10- to 20-second exposures of the fireworks.

This time, rather than putting my camera on a tripod with a wide lens, I leaned across the roof of my car for stabilization and shot using a long lens with a 3-second exposure. I was farther away than I usually am when I shoot fireworks. I was parked on the western side of the airport, not far from Sheetz.

THE METHOD: Nikon D4s camera with an 80-400 mm lens zoomed to 240 mm. The aperture was f-32 with and ISO of 500 and shutter speed of 3 seconds.

