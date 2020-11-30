This photo is not about the high school football team I support, but because I like how the image came out. I was at a football game in Manheim five years ago this month, Nov. 27, 2015.

I used my iPhone to take this photo. The iPhone has no setting to control exposure, but it’s amazing how the phone decides what settings to use.

This is a Friday night football game, and everyone was enjoying the excitement. You see in the image how excited the players are as they enter the field.

Clearly, I prefer to use my DSLR camera over a smartphone because I want to have control over the exposure to create interesting images. This image was lucky.

THE METHOD: iPhone 5 at 4.1 mm on ISO 100 at 1/20 with f-2.4, processed in Adobe Photoshop.

