When I found out the Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds were doing flyovers in Baltimore, Washington and Atlanta on May 2, I decided to go to Baltimore to take pictures of the jets flying over the city.

The 15-minute joint flyover was a salute to frontline COVID-19 responders.

It wasn’t my first time seeing a military jet air show. I have seen the Blue Angels air show several times and even gotten to meet the Navy and Marine pilots after a show in Pensacola, Florida, the home of the Blue Angels. I am in awe of their flying skills.

It was a challenge to take pictures from where I was located.

Let me close by offering my gratitude to the first responders who risk their lives to take care of us during the pandemic.

THE METHOD: Nikon D4s camera with a Nikon 300 mm lens. Exposure: shutter speed 1/3200 second, aperture f-7.1 with an ISO of 400 and processed in Adobe Photoshop.

