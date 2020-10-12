I was pulling out of Burger King on Millersville Pike in Lancaster Township on Sept. 30 when I saw a kite doing loops in the air across the street in Lancaster Community Park. I watched for a minute or two and decided to take a picture.

The man flying the kite is John Davis, a woodworker who lives across Millersville Pike in the village of Bausman. He said he bought the kite from the Kite Loft on the boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland. He saw one being flown as he and his wife were walking across the beach, he said, and had to have one for himself.

The kite, a Quantum made by Prism Kite Technology, has a tail that’s 75 feet long.

THE METHOD: The picture of the kite was shot with a Nikon D4s camera using a Nikon 80-400 mm f-4.5-5.6 lens zoomed to 220 mm. The exposure was 1/1000 of a second with an aperture of f-18 at 1600 ISO. The picture that shows Davis flying the kite was shot with a Nikon D610 camera using a Nikon 24-70 mm f-2.8 lens zoomed to 40 mm. The exposure was 1/1250 with an aperture of f-11. The shutter speed was 1/1000 of a second at 1600 ISO.

Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.