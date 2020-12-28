In November I celebrated my 20th anniversary working for LNP. There are several assignments that are memorable for a variety of reasons. I will share those stories over the next few months.

Most years, sometime during the Pennsylvania State Farm Show it snows. In January 2009, forecasters were calling for snow on opening day. Sunday News editor Marv Adams told me, “If you see any snow pics, make sure you get them.”

It was late in the afternoon and I was over in the food court when I saw a lady pulling a wagon head out a door. I saw it was snowing, and I followed her. The tracks from the wagon and her footprints in the freshly fallen snow made a nice image.

Suddenly, I heard a loud crash. I knew it was not a car because it sounded different, but whatever it was, I knew it was not good. I walked toward the sound and saw a man kneeling and holding down the head of a horse.

Tom Ettzle, of Jonestown, right with crewcut, attends to Princess, a Belgian mare, after she crashed through glass doors and windows to the rear of the equine arena. Princess was being unharnessed when she was spooked and bolted away from her handlers. She was unable to stop on slick concrete and slid into the door.

Immediately there were lots of people holding back the broken pieces of the door so Princess could safely stand up. The horse suffered only a cut lip and other minor cuts from the incident. I learned that if a horse can’t raise its head, it can’t get up. Ettzle, who is a firefighter, got a phone call from a friend who was on the medical staff that day, alerting him of an emergency at the equine arena. He responded by saying, “I am that emergency.”

Taking good photographs requires a lot of skill, but this one required a lot of luck, being in the right place at the right time.

THE METHOD: Canon 1D DSLR with an EF 17-35 f/2.8 lens at 22 mm. ISO 800, shutter 1/250, aperture F3.5.

