Viewfinder Boer goat
This Boer goat is leaning out of its pen at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

Another year and another trip to the Farm Show. In the 36 years that I’ve been taking photos for newspapers, I imagine I’ve been to the Farm Show about 30 times. Last week, while walking though one of the halls, I noticed this Boer goat that seemed to be more interested in what was outside its pen.

THE METHOD: Nikon D610 camera with a 14-24 mm lens zoomed to 14mm. The shutter speed was 1/60 of a second at f-5.6 with the ISO set at 3200.

Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP and LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.

â€‹Blaine Shahan is a staff photographer. He can be reached at bshahan@lnpnews.com or (717) 481-8486.Â 