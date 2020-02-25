This winter has been comparatively mild, and I’ve noticed early blooms of snowdrops, crocus and daffodils emerging.
These conditions reminded me of a photograph I captured on Feb. 21, 1984. No, I didn’t remember that date when I recalled the setting and experience, but I do have organized files.
The weather was mild, and the ground was not frozen that February either. At the time, I thought it would be a good day to drive out Stumptown Road south of Leola and look for a farmland scene where I could avoid power and telephone lines.
When I was approaching Monterey Road over a rise, I noticed a flock of gulls hovering to the north. It was a classic spring farm scene in this area.
It was a symbiotic visual wonder.
I knew in that moment that I needed to be north of the farmer, shooting toward the south to simplify the image background. I turned north on Monterey Road, pulled over and saw the scene unfolding.
In the years I have been documenting life in Lancaster County, I can’t remember a time when the variables came together so well for a farming image.
The Method is my best guess based on my equipment and processing regimen at the time.
THE METHOD: Nikon F3, 300 mm lens, 1/1000 second, f-8.0, ISO 800. Tri-X processed in Acufine. Digital processing in Photoshop and Tonality CK.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.