One of the things I love about my job is that one minute I’m looking for weather features around the county, and then I see smoke billowing on the horizon, track it down and shift into breaking news mode.

Now, I have to admit, I don’t shoot a ton of breaking news. The majority of my work is high school sports. So when I do arrive at a news scene, I still want to tell a story with my photos, but I want to do it while staying out of the way of emergency personnel.

While I was moving around this fire scene looking for different angles, I saw volunteer firefighter Devin Shriner, with station 7-4 Friendship Fire and Hose Company in Elizabethtown Borough, coming out of the smoke-filled building looking wet and dirty. Just by his body language, I could see he was exhausted.

When I cropped this photo, it spoke to me — just so many emotions. In my opinion, switching from color to black and white makes it much more dramatic.

THE METHOD: Taken with a Nikon D5 and a Nikkor 80-400 mm f-4.5/5.6 lens at 400 mm, f-5.6, ISO 500, Aperature Priority, Pattern Metering. Processed in Adobe Photoshop and Nik collection Analog Efex Pro 2.

Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.