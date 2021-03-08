I’ve always really loved film photography. It’s the medium that got me into photography in the first place. And as I’ve written in previous Through the Viewfinder columns, I still love shooting film.

I’ve realized the one thing I really enjoy about shooting 35 mm film is the cameras are usually quite small, compared to my work DSLR camera. So, when I was looking for a new camera to carry around all the time, I wanted something smaller.

I settled on the Fujifilm x100f. The model is a few years old, and I bought mine from a friend who rarely used it. It’s extremely small, but offers a rangefinder-esque viewfinder and multiple film simulations — a fun novelty. It’s a mirrorless camera with a wide focal range (23 mm) and fits snugly in my coat pocket.

I’m not a big fan of digging into the specs of a camera; I’m more interested in how the camera works for me. The biggest selling point is it’s the perfect tagalong camera, and since buying it, I’ve found I’m documenting more moments of my life that might have otherwise passed because I was too lazy to go grab my larger Nikon D5 or Canon 5D Mark III. (Obviously brand loyalty isn’t something I worry about.)

With that said, it was a no-brainer for me to throw my four-way blinkers on a couple weeks back to grab this photo of a quiet, simple road in East Drumore Township.

No thinking necessary — I grabbed my camera from my passenger’s seat, jumped out of my car and grabbed this shot. I was back on the road in less time than it would have taken to unzip my camera bag to get my work camera. Simple is good.

THE METHOD: Fujifilm x100f shot at 23 mm (35mm on the cropped sensor), 1/100th, f-8, at ISO 320. Processed in Photoshop.

Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.