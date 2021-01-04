One Saturday in February, I was at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area shooting pictures of the thousands of migrating snow geese flying to the lake. I’m not a bird watcher, but photographing thousands of snow geese is pretty cool, plus showing people amazing things going on in Lancaster county is what I do for a living.

Someone else photographing the geese that day told me about eagles on the Susquehanna River below Conowingo Dam, just over the state line in Maryland.

A few weeks later, I was driving on Route 1 in northern Maryland when I remembered the eagles at Conowingo. Since I was close by, I stopped to take a look.

As I walked toward the river with my camera in hand, I saw an eagle with its wings spread and talons out dropping toward the water. I picked up my camera to take the shot and to my surprise and great disappointment the battery was dead. I put a charged battery in my camera and shot a few pictures of eagles but the image that I missed didn’t happen again that day.

I’ve visited the fisherman’s park at Conowingo several times since and shot many pictures of bald eagles. This picture was taken Dec. 8. I’ve come to recognize that when an eagle spreads its wing and drops its legs, it’s going for a fish. This picture is just after the eagle snagged the fish and is flying off with its catch.

THE METHOD: Nikon D610 camera with a 400mm f-2.8 lens. Exposure: shutter speed 1/2000 of a second at f-4.5 with ISO set at 1600.

Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.