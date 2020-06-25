I wish there was more to this story. But it is what it is: I almost got hit by this duck.

I was at Lititz Springs Park grabbing photos of what’s now The Wilbur back in March for our series featuring then-and-now photos, and I walked toward all of the ducks. How can you just ignore the ducks at the park?

I was watching them pick at feed in the grass, and all of a sudden, they all took off.

This duck flew up, and before I could pull my camera to my eye, I started shooting photos.

The duck flew less than a foot away from my face at eye level, nearly missing me.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

I can’t really blame the duck, though. It, along with the rest of its entourage, was excited for food.

They were racing to the other side of the park, where a man and his grandson were feeding the birds en masse from a large burlap sack (which is frowned upon, the grandfather told me, but it’s cheap, and he likes feeding the birds).

Before I could grab any photos of the duo feeding hundreds of gathering ducks, the grandson lost interest and ran to the other end of the park. The man tossed the bag back in his vehicle and ran after him.

And I walked away happy I didn’t get struck by this duck.

THE METHOD: Nikon D5 with Nikor 24-70 mm lens shot at 24 mm, f-3.2 at 1/3200 of a second, ISO 250.

Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.