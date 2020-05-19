Water droplets and dew gather on the leaves of day lilies.

I enjoy photographing subjects found in nature. Sometimes when I’m out and see a scene like this and I don’t have my Nikons handy, I use my phone. Stunning images can be made under the right lighting conditions with these gadgets that we carry around in our pockets.

As it seems to rain often in the spring, take a look around and see if you can find some raindrops to photograph.

THE METHOD: Shot with an iPhone 7 plus, 1/30th of a second shutter speed, f-stop of f/1.8 and ISO of 20. These options were automatically selected by the camera within the phone. Photoshop and Luminar were used to crop, color correct and remove a yellow color cast from the leaves.

