I was out on an assignment shooting the Mayor’s Tree Lighting & Tuba Christmas at Penn Square, looking for something that interested me for Through the Viewfinder. I noticed the trees by Fulton Bank filled with lights with the Griest Building in the background.
Trying to look at the building with the lights in the foreground was dizzying. How do you feel looking at the building? Is the image abstract or realistic?
THE METHOD: Nikon D4s with a Nikon 24-70 mm lens focused at 24 mm, shutter speed at 1/160 and aperture at f-3.5 with ISO of 10,000.
