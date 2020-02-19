Cow Viewfinder Tennis f19
Buy Now
VINNY TENNIS | Staff Photographer

Cows are curious beasts.

I tried to get a photo of these cows standing in the snow on Marcticville Road in Pequea Township last March. When I got to the fence, they walked toward me. Then, the one got even closer, so I put on a wide-angle lens and got a little closer myself.

After several attempts — and getting a little too close — the cow finally licked the front of my lens.

I like this image for the odd angles, and most of the people I share this with usually laugh.

THE METHOD: Canon 1DX with a 16-35 mm lens set at 16 mm, shutter speed of 1/320 of a second, aperture at F-16 at ISO 200.

Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.

â€‹Vinny Tennis is a staff photographer. He can be reached at vtennis@lnpnews.com or (717)Â 951-8631.Â 