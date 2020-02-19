Cows are curious beasts.
I tried to get a photo of these cows standing in the snow on Marcticville Road in Pequea Township last March. When I got to the fence, they walked toward me. Then, the one got even closer, so I put on a wide-angle lens and got a little closer myself.
After several attempts — and getting a little too close — the cow finally licked the front of my lens.
I like this image for the odd angles, and most of the people I share this with usually laugh.
THE METHOD: Canon 1DX with a 16-35 mm lens set at 16 mm, shutter speed of 1/320 of a second, aperture at F-16 at ISO 200.
