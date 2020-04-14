This is Frank.

He’s my cousin.

Before my aunt’s health declined, she asked me to be his guardian, about 12 years ago when Frank was 47. I accepted, considering the request an honor and a family obligation.

In early 1960, Ed and Charlyne were anxiously waiting for Frankie to be born, well aware he would have extra genetic material from chromosome 21.They would love him, understanding he was part of a bigger plan.

Yes, he was “special” in a way many of us are fortunate to recognize.

I captured this portrait of Frankie in 1991 in his Maryland home. At the time, I was delighted he was so enthusiastic about pictures, but I understood later there was a deeper meaning.

He had a fascination with Polaroid photographs and what he could see and produce in an instant. He often went on photo binges with his camera disregarding materials, which his parents happily supplied.

Frankie was driven to create something that emerged from a place of innocence. It was a pure form of compulsion.

I think he simply wanted to remember moments, places, objects and especially people.

People made him happy.

I often wonder how different each of us are when we feel compelled to create something without knowing why. We are probably more distracted than he had been.

Frankie’s inspiration represents what many of us forget: how to see and recognize the messages we need to share like we did when we were children.

On March 4, this gentle, loving soul passed into the arms of Aunt Charlyne and Uncle Ed.

I have been privileged to enjoy Frank’s vision of this world and his example of love for others.

THE METHOD: Nikon F3, 35 mm lens, 1/250 sec, f-5.6, 400 ASA, Fujicolor negative processed C-41. Digital processing in Photoshop and Luminar.

Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.