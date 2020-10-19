I was cleaning up a box of photographic prints I have shot over the years. One photo got my attention and brought back good memories of my visit to Minneapolis in 2003.

This city is filled with museums, parks and lakes, and I had a blast exploring. During my stay, a museum had an exhibit of famed photographer Mary Ellen Mark, which I was lucky enough to visit to see her iconic black-and-white images.

I was looking around for the best shot of the city and found a good spot to take a photo on the foot bridge overhead Interstate 394, if I remember correctly. I shot it with my trusty Minolta X700, using Kodak Gold 400.

THE METHOD: Minolta X700 camera with 50mm f-2.8 lens. Shot with Kodak Gold 400 film. Scanned from a print and edited in Photoshop.

