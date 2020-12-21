I was in search of a holiday photo for this viewfinder. I found a place that had some very cool Christmas lights. I went two nights in a row, and the lights weren’t on. So, I went through my files.

This RAW image was shot with a tripod, which I generally despise using, but it’s necessary for a shot like this.

Part way through the exposure, I either zoom in or out depending on the effect I’m looking to achieve. I’m a fan of being able to see the tree limbs in focus. That means during the last two seconds of the exposure, I start a slow and steady zoom, otherwise the image is just a total blur.

Obviously, it’s been a year we will all be happy to see in our rearview mirrors. I hope you and your loves ones have a wonderful holiday season nonetheless.

THE METHOD: The exposure on my Nikon D700 body was six seconds at f-11 with an ISO at 200. My 24-70 mm lens was used and that is the only way you are able shoot an image like this. Processed in Photoshop and Luminar, it was a relatively clean photo except for a colorcast of red, which is expected with lights like this.

