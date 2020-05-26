For more years than I can count, I have been telling my dad, Charlie Tennis, “he "needs to find another hobby besides work.” Earlier this year, at the age of 80, my dad retired, kind of, and not from an easy job. He worked on high-voltage electric, setting poles, stringing wire, similar to the power companies.

Finally he has a new hobby: he started making things on a vintage wood lathe. Working in his shop in New Holland on April 1, he made this spindle to repair a chair he made in high school.

Now with the help of You Tube he is making bowls, goblets, pencil holders and repairing other chairs.

THE METHOD: Canon EOS 1D-X with an EF24-70mm f/2.8L II USM lens set at 70mm, shutter speed of 1/60 of a second, aperture at F-10 at ISO 500.

