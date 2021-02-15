Last month while I was at Acorn Acres wildlife rehabilitation center in Millersville photographing Poppy the Groundhog, I saw a squirrel named Snags.

Snags came to Acorn Acres because of trauma to her front teeth. Because her front teeth had to be removed, Snags can’t be released back to the wild, so she's become an ambassador for Acorn Acres.

The Method: Nikon D610 camera with a Nikon 14-24 mm f-2.8 lens zoomed to 24 mm. Exposure: the shutter speed was 1/160 of a second with the aperture set at f-5.6 and the ISO was 3200.