The COVID-19 shutdown has many people wondering what to do. For me it is a mix of work and cleaning the clutter around the house.

I also decided to do a little backyard bird photography. I set up a camera on a tripod next to our patio door. I also connected a pair of PocketWizard wireless transmitters to the camera so I could trigger the shutter remotely. Then I put birdfeed on the deck railing and waited for the birds.

In a matter of minutes we had our first bird, a dark-eyed junco. A couple of days later I captured a male and female cardinal eating together. I am looking forward to how many different species of birds we will be able to capture.

If you try this at home, good luck and be patient. I made a few modifications to the setup. Now, I have the recliner turned toward the birds, kicked back and remote in hand.

THE METHOD: Canon EOS-1D X with a 300mm lens, shutter speed of 1/1250 of a second, aperture at F-8 at ISO 1600.

Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.