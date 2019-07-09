Kathy Santiago, 57, spent much of her youth traveling to fairs, parades and steam shows with her father, William Getz, and her uncle, Robert Getz. Her uncle, Noah Getz, built the Getz’s Steam Calliope she is playing in this photo.
I remember seeing the calliope in a parade or at a carnival or fair when I was young, but I saw it most often when I was riding past where it was stored outside in East Hempfield Township.
Santiago, who teaches orchestra in West Shore School District in Lewisberry, mentioned on Facebook that she was playing her calliope in the Mountville Parade on May 25, and I thought I’d like to see it again and shoot some photos. Santiago and I graduated from Hempfield High School together in 1980.
THE METHOD: Nikon D610 camera with a 24-70 mm lens at 24 mm. Exposure: shutter speed 1/200 at f-11 with an ISO of 1250.
