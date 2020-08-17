Beavers are difficult to photograph because they swim, work and play when darkness starts to settle in for the evening.

I was spending time in Centre County in a small town called Snow Shoe, where many Lancaster residents have homes in the mountains. Many folks spend a great deal of time in the Black Moshannon Creek cooling off when the summer days are long and hot, and the cool water feels refreshing. A bunch of guys built a makeshift hot tub. They spend hours sitting in the creek, while drinking watered-down, cheap beer so they can function when they return to their cabins.

A family of beavers moved into the area in the middle of July and got to work on the dam and the hot tub. They have chewed sapling branches from the nearby shores and started placing the branches from bank to bank.

I’m not sure how this is going to play out, man versus beaver, but the two can’t coexist at this location. When we return Labor Day weekend, it will be interesting to see the progress the beavers have made. I’ve wondered many times if conservation management will try to move the beaver family to keep it from flooding this peaceful area, and we’ve all have wondered why the animal family chose to settle there.

THE METHOD: Shot with a Nikon D4S body with a 80-400 mm lens set at 400 mm. A shutter speed of 1/250th of a second at f-5.6 at 3200 ISO. This RAW image was processed in Photoshop with some dodging and burning and color adjustment and saved as a jpeg. This was after running it through Luminar, where I used a denoise filter to remove grain from the photo.

Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.

