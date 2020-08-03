I was fortunate to have a few days off over the Independence Day weekend, and thought I would go check out some fireworks. My wife, the dog and I went to East Millport Road to see the fireworks from the airport, forgetting they were only going to last about 10 minutes. When I pulled over to start shooting, everything was in bags in the back of my car. By the time I got my camera and lens and settings set up, I probably had a minute of fireworks.

I stood on my truck trying to hand-hold and manually focus the camera. Out of more than 100 images, this one stood out the most.

THE METHOD: Shot with a Nikon D750 and a Nikkor 70-200 mm f-2.8 lens at 122 mm, 1/15 sec., f-5.0, ISO of 5000. Processed in Adobe Photoshop and Nik Collection Color Efex Pro4 detail extractor filter.

Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.