As I was looking for something to shoot for Through the Viewfinder, I thought I should try the double-lens method. I decided to drive to Hunsecker’s Mill covered bridge on Hunsecker Road in Manheim Township for my experiment.
My camera has a 60 mm F-2.8 macro lens. I held a 50 mm F-1.4 lens in front of camera’s lens and played around with distance to get my 60 mm lens in focus. Once it was in focus, I tilted the 50 mm lens to create a shallow depth of field to create strong bokeh around the covered bridge.
Simply put, bokeh, pronounced BOH-keh, is a Japanese word that translates to “blur.” Bokeh is the aesthetic quality of the soft, out-of-focus background created when using a fast lens at the widest aperture. The diffused, round feel of the circular background areas, and the soft, creamy quality of the areas that are out of focus create good bokeh.
When I looked through the viewfinder, the subject was upside down, which gave me the challenge of composing the image and getting it in focus as I explained. I rotated the image 180 degrees and edited it in Adobe Photoshop.
THE METHOD: Nikon D4s with 60 mm F-2.8 macro lens, and I used my left hand to hold the 50 mm F-1.4 lens. Shot at 1/1000 at F-4.5 on 60 mm lens and the 50 mm lens was wide open at F-1.4. Edited in Adobe Photoshop.
