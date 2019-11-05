I was on assignment at the Britain Hill Venue & Vineyard when my images were needed in the office immediately. As I sat in the tasting room working on my computer, I looked up and noticed this marvelous, wavy pattern in the glass doors. What made the scene stand out were the brake lights reflecting the sunlight from the back of my SUV, through the patterns.
Opportunities for photos happen at some of the strangest times and places. Be aware and alert, as you never know when you might spy a graphic element that you weren’t prepared for.
THE METHOD: A Nikon D4S body with an 80-400 mm lens was used and set at 400 mm. With an ISO of 400 on the camera body, the shutter speed was 1/500 of a second as the lens was set to f-8. Photoshop was used to tone this photo. Some dodging and burning was employed along with selecting the proper color balance.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP and LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.