What can I say? I’m a sucker for birds, a dramatic sky and an all right composition.

I usually have some sort of camera on me whenever I’m going somewhere — whether it’s in my hands or tossed in the back seat.

Like most photographers, I’m always scanning as I’m driving, looking for interesting compositions, people or just a cool, old ruined building.

I was riding in the passenger seat Sept. 12, when I spotted this at a stop sign. It was shortly before (or maybe after) rain, and the sky was dramatic. I was wishing the birds would fly away in separate directions, but the light turned green before that happened.

Nonetheless, I’m happy with the result.

THE METHOD: Canon 5D Mark III with a 24-105 mm lens. Shot at 105 mm, 1/2000, f-4, ISO 100. Processed in Photoshop.

Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.