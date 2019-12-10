Bird Tower
Buy Now

Starlings roost on a transmission tower along Maple Avenue in Bird-in-Hand around dusk on Oct. 21, 2019.

 CGK

Many bird species use distribution poles, transmission towers and conductors for perching, particularly where suitable foraging or nesting habitat is nearby.

For raptors, power line structures provide a view of the surroundings and facilitate hunting. Utility structures, especially conductors, are commonly used as perches by flocking birds, such as blackbirds, swallows and starlings.

The Method: Captured with a Nikon D4S, iso 400, 1/2000 of a second, with a Nikkor 500 mm f-8 mirror. Processed in Photoshop.

Sign up for our newsletter

Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP and LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.