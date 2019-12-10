Many bird species use distribution poles, transmission towers and conductors for perching, particularly where suitable foraging or nesting habitat is nearby.
For raptors, power line structures provide a view of the surroundings and facilitate hunting. Utility structures, especially conductors, are commonly used as perches by flocking birds, such as blackbirds, swallows and starlings.
The Method: Captured with a Nikon D4S, iso 400, 1/2000 of a second, with a Nikkor 500 mm f-8 mirror. Processed in Photoshop.
