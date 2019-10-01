See the light. Be the light.
In photography and life, these sentences encourage a profound and positive philosophy.
Shed light on darkness to know truth. Be the light to do the right thing in this life. Observe and create images with light.
I don’t always think that deeply when I’m creating a photograph, but I often find meaning at all times of the day and night, whether I am ready or not. Having access to incredible imaging technology in the modern-day mobile phone allows me to be prepared more often.
Fortunately (or unfortunately), I am a subject that’s usually available.
The setting is early morning with the sun low on the horizon blazing in a window of our home. The light is reflecting on a mirror, illuminating my face. But, instead of shooting a selfie with the lens that records with lower resolution and allows me to see myself on the phone screen, I use the back lens, with the screen image reflected in the mirror to guide me.
Are you still with me? Good.
OK, so I don’t look perky, but the light … the light is beautiful, reflecting on my face and enlisting me to be the light this day.
THE METHOD: iPhone XS Max back dual camera, 2.9 mm, 1/149 of a second f-2.2, ISO 16. Processed in Snapseed, Photoshop and Luminar.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP and LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.