The Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival Sept. 6-8 in Bird in Hand featured a balloon glow after dark.
The balloons were set up but held on the ground. When the propane burners were ignited, the balloons lit up like lanterns.
THE METHOD: Nikon D4s camera with a Nikon 24-70 mm lens zoomed at 50 mm. Shutter speed was 1/160 of a second, with the aperture set to f-8 and the ISO at 3200.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP and LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.