This is abstract art through photography and lighting.

I have been analyzing the image, which can show different forms. Sometimes, I look at the work and see a dragon in the shape.

In fact, it’s a dried leaf that I found in my garage. I put it on a light box with lamp on to create a backlight. I used a close-up lens to create the out-of-focus background.

I hope you enjoy analyzing the image and find something beyond a dragon.

THE METHOD: Shot with a Nikon D4s and a Nikkor 60 mm micro lens, 1/5000 of a second at f-5.0 with ISO of 2000. Processed in Adobe Photoshop, using grayscale to create black and white image.