I am not a cat person. I never have been.

Cats have always scratched me, hissed at me, bit me … you get the idea.

But I don’t hate cats. I’m just not a cat guy.

The last time I was in my hometown, my younger sister had gotten a cat. A free barn cat (they’re easy to come by in Crawford County, much like I assume they are here, too).

To my surprise, my dog – a 70-pound rescued mutt – took kindly to the new kitten running around in this foreign house. They even played, as much as a 70-pound dog can play with a 2-pound kitten.

Over the past weekend, I made my way back up to the northwestern part of the state. I don’t make it up there as often as I want to, especially since I moved down here three years ago.

And in the past four months, this kitten had grown into a cat. A big one at that. I guess that’s what they do.

He didn’t hiss at me or scratch me. He didn’t bite me. He was cool, calm and extremely nice.

I took this photo of him in my parent’s garage, just as I was about to leave.

I’m still not a cat person. But Jax is pretty cool.

The Method: Taken with a Nikon D5, ISO 6,400, 1/100th of a second, shot at f 2.8 with a 24-70mm Nikkor lens. Processed in Photoshop.

Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.

