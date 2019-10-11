If you’re heading for the annual fall book sale this weekend at the Friends of the Lancaster Public Library’s ReSort facility on North Marshall Street, you may find lots of teachers browsing the children’s book tables, shoulder to shoulder with you.

That’s because, for the past eight years, teachers in the School District of Lancaster have been getting free vouchers with which they can buy books for their classrooms at any of the book sales the Friends volunteer fundraising group runs throughout the year.

It’s part of the national Books for Teachers program that’s administered through the Friends group.

“It’s funded by a grant, made to the (Lancaster) library, from the Renee B. Fisher Foundation,” says Pat Ditzler, book operations chair for the Lancaster library friends. The Connecticut-based charity funds a variety of student programs including music.

More than eight years ago, Ditzler recalls, she learned about the program on an American Libraries Association website offering fundraising suggestions for Friends groups across the country.

The library has applied for and received a grant from the foundation every year since 2011, when the Friends group gave each of 70 Lancaster teachers a voucher for $75 to buy books.

This year, Ditzler says, 250 Lancaster teachers and Head Start staff members will receive $40 in vouchers to spend on books.

Teachers can also use the vouchers to buy books at other Friends-run sales throughout the year, and at the group’s two used-book stores at the library on Duke Street and the ReSort facility.

“One thing we did that we tried about two years ago was to give vouchers) to new teachers,” Ditzler says. “They’re the ones who are especially excited about getting them. It’s their first classroom.”

The teachers “buy a lot of the 50-cent books” at the sale — those are generally the paperbacks — Ditzler says. “They'll even come on half-price day (Sunday) so they get double their money's worth. ... They buy boxes and boxes of books. They're really tickled about it.”

Head Start

Lili Dippner, coordinator of curriculum and instruction for the Community Action Partnership’s Head Start program, says Head Start joined the Books for Teachers program about three years ago.

Dippner says she’ll be at the sale this weekend, vouchers in hand, with her eye peeled for children’s books about STEM subjects.

“We do have a lot of home-based teachers (all over the county) who have the vouchers,” Dippner says. “What we would like them to do is to be able ... to hand out books at every home visit.”

Getting free books is a nice incentive for families to participate in the Head Start program, which serves children from birth to age five in their homes, in existing classrooms and other community facilities.

“We collect kind of a wide variety of books” using the vouchers, Dippner says. “We get your typical early-learning picture books. We found a great resource of bilingual books, especially in hard-to-find languages, which is great because they’re very expensive, and finding them at the library sale has been a wonderful gift.

“We also have found cookbooks, which has been really helpful,” Dippner says. “They're an opportunity for children to see how writing and literature and language is used in different formats. ... We put them in our dramatic play centers, where it might be (like) a kitchen or grocery store, so kids can pretend to make (food) by opening the book and finding the recipe.

“We have also bought resource books, specifically botanical resource books,” Dippner says, “to help children understand the variety of plants that exist. We’ve bought books with pipe schematics, so children learn what a blueprint is, or what a plumber would do.”

Everyone else

Of course, teachers aren’t the only people who will be taking advantage of the low prices at this weekend’s book sale, being held through Sunday.

Ditzler says there will be hundreds of books for sale, many of them priced at 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 to $2 for hardbacks. There are also many vinyl records, CDs and DVDs, displayed in an “electronics room.”

All proceeds from the sale benefit the Lancaster Public Library, Ditzler adds. So the Books for Teachers program benefits the teachers, their students and the library.

“I just think this is a worthwhile program” Ditzler says, “and I hope some other libraries jump on it. The (Fisher) foundation has money, and they want to give it away.”