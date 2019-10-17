Shows are put on in all kinds of spaces: fancy theaters, outdoor stages and bars, just to name a few.

But “Three Viewings,” a dark comedy by Jeffrey Hatcher, is being presented in a funeral home.

At Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 317 E. Orange St., to be precise.

“I like to try different things,” Scheid says. “I thought I’d put it out there for the community and see how they respond.”

The show will be held in the chapel at the funeral home, which seats 99 people.

“We are in a rough business,” Scheid says. “If you don’t do something different, it can be mentally draining. It’s OK to loosen up a little. In my Conestoga location, we put on a car show every September. ”

Scheid says plays about death intrigue her. She’d heard about “Three Viewings” and asked her friend Dianne Stone Fussaro, who works in local theater, if she was interested in directing.

“I love the fact we have it set in a funeral home. It becomes emergent theater,” Fussaro says. “The whole audience is part of the viewing.”

Don’t worry, there won’t be any caskets on stage, nothing to make anyone jump.

“It is three monologues,” Fussaro explains. “The three actors don’t interact (on stage), but they do in the context of the story.”

Three comic and dramatic monologues are told over the course of a three-day holiday weekend.

The first, “Tell-Tale” is by Emil, a mild-mannered undertaker (played by Robert Summers) who has secret passions for a local real estate agent who comes to all his funerals.

“She markets to the bereaved,” Fussaro says.

He goes way too far to make sure the funerals keep coming so he can tell her how he feels.

“The Tree of Tears” is by Mac (Amy Shea), a drifter who steals jewelry from corpses. She is estranged from her family.

“As her story unravels, you get more empathetic to her story,” Fussaro says.

The last monologue, “Thirteen Things About Ed Carpolotti,” is about a new widow (Casey Allyn) who discovers her husband was in debt to the bank, friends, family and the mob. As she struggles to pay off the debt, she gets a strange offer.

“The stories aren’t about the morbidity or finality of death; they are more about the continuity of life,” Fusarro says. “It’s funny and touching. Some shocking, weird things happen — just like life.”

Fusarro is thrilled to have three veteran actors in the cast.

“There is a lot of dialogue for an actor to remember and to be up there by themselves, well it’s different from a lot of the work we do."

As for Scheid, she hopes the shows will be a success.

“I think this is an important outreach,” she says. “It humanizes us, makes people less afraid. I am anxious to see the results and the feedback.”