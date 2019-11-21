Three new concerts have been announced at American Music Theatre for 2020 and they are all country acts.
Martina McBride is scheduled for March 12 at 7 p.m.
She’s had six No. 1 hits and 20 top 10 singles and been honored with more than 15 major country music awards.
Tickets, which go on sale Nov. 30, are $89.
Diamond Rio and Restless Heart will perform on May 9 at 8 p.m.
Diamond Rio has been in the Grand Ole Opry for more than 20 years and has had hits like One More Day, “Beautiful Mess,” “Meet in the Middle” and “I Believe.”
Restless Heart is a five-part harmony group whose hits have included “That Rock Won't Roll,” “Wheels” and “Blue Eyes in Texas.”
Tickets are $59 and go on sale Nov. 30.
Gene Watson and the Bellamy Brothers will be appearing at AMT on July 12 at 3 p.m.
Watson, known as the Singer’s Singer, has a reputation for soulful ballads in traditional country styles.
The Bellamy Brothers are celebrating 40 years in the music business, though the band started out on the pop charts with songs like “Let Your Love Flow. Other hits through the years include “If I Said You Had A Beautiful Body (Would You Hold It Against Me)” and “Sugar Daddy.”
Tickets, which go on sale Nov. 30, are $49.
For more information, go to Amtshows.com.