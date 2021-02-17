Due to COVID-19, fewer Catholic parishes in the area are hosting Lenten fish fry dinners, and for those that are, the traditional sit-down affair is off limits this year. Below, the details from three parishes, updated as this story was published. If you have a fish fry event to share, send the details to LNP Food writer Kim O’Donnel, kodonnel@lnpnews.com or 717-291-8644, and we’ll add it to the list.

St. Peter’s Catholic Church

Where: 121 S. Second St., Columbia.

121 S. Second St., Columbia. When: Fridays 4 to 6:30 p.m., from February 19 until March 26.

Fridays 4 to 6:30 p.m., from February 19 until March 26. On the menu: Dinner platters, with a choice of baked haddock, a pair of crab cakes, fried filet of fish or fried shrimp. Includes baked macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes and a dinner roll. (The fried fish and crab cake are also available as a sandwich.) Side dishes, sold on a la carte basis, include macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw and a weekly soup (cream of crab, potato and cheesy broccoli). A variety of individually wrapped baked goods made by the women of the parish will also be available for purchase.

Call 717-684-0414 Wednesday or Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m. each week prior to the Friday event or via email: stpetersfishfry@gmail.com. All orders must be placed by Thursdays at 8 p.m. A limited number of walk-in orders will be available. Extra tidbits: In its 42nd year, the fish fry is a church fundraiser sponsored by the St Peter’s Parish Council of Catholic Women.

St. Peter's Catholic Church

Where: 904 Mill Rd, Elizabethtown, in the church parking lot.

904 Mill Rd, Elizabethtown, in the church parking lot. When: Fridays, from February 19 until March 26, 5 to 7 p.m.

Fridays, from February 19 until March 26, 5 to 7 p.m. On the menu: Fried fish sandwich platter, which includes French fries, coleslaw, applesauce and dessert. Carryout drive-thru only.

Fried fish sandwich platter, which includes French fries, coleslaw, applesauce and dessert. Carryout drive-thru only. Price: $10.

$10. For more info: 717-367-1255

Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church

Where: 2596 Cornwall Road, Cornwall (Lebanon County).

2596 Cornwall Road, Cornwall (Lebanon County). When : Wednesdays, 4 to 7 p.m., until March 31.

: Wednesdays, 4 to 7 p.m., until March 31. What’s on the menu: Baked haddock or fried pollock, both wild caught. Platters include choice of baked potato or French fries, apple sauce or coleslaw, coffee or tea and a huge selection of homemade desserts courtesy of Bernie’s Bakers, a volunteer effort coordinated by lifelong parish member Bernie Reppert. (See our interview with Reppert above.)

Baked haddock or fried pollock, both wild caught. Platters include choice of baked potato or French fries, apple sauce or coleslaw, coffee or tea and a huge selection of homemade desserts courtesy of Bernie’s Bakers, a volunteer effort coordinated by lifelong parish member Bernie Reppert. (See our interview with Reppert above.) How to order: Walk-in or drive-thru, on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Walk-in or drive-thru, on a first-come, first-serve basis. Price: $10.

$10. For more info: 717-273-1574.