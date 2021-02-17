Due to COVID-19, fewer Catholic parishes in the area are hosting Lenten fish fry dinners, and for those that are, the traditional sit-down affair is off limits this year. Below, the details from three parishes, updated as this story was published. If you have a fish fry event to share, send the details to LNP Food writer Kim O’Donnel, kodonnel@lnpnews.com or 717-291-8644, and we’ll add it to the list.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church
- Where: 121 S. Second St., Columbia.
- When: Fridays 4 to 6:30 p.m., from February 19 until March 26.
- On the menu: Dinner platters, with a choice of baked haddock, a pair of crab cakes, fried filet of fish or fried shrimp. Includes baked macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes and a dinner roll. (The fried fish and crab cake are also available as a sandwich.) Side dishes, sold on a la carte basis, include macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw and a weekly soup (cream of crab, potato and cheesy broccoli). A variety of individually wrapped baked goods made by the women of the parish will also be available for purchase.
- Prices: Platters, $8 (fried fish) to $14 (crab cakes); sandwiches, $4 to $5; sides up to $1.75; soup by the pint or quart, $3.50 to $10.
- How to order: Call 717-684-0414 Wednesday or Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m. each week prior to the Friday event or via email: stpetersfishfry@gmail.com. All orders must be placed by Thursdays at 8 p.m. A limited number of walk-in orders will be available.
- Extra tidbits: In its 42nd year, the fish fry is a church fundraiser sponsored by the St Peter’s Parish Council of Catholic Women.
St. Peter's Catholic Church
- Where: 904 Mill Rd, Elizabethtown, in the church parking lot.
- When: Fridays, from February 19 until March 26, 5 to 7 p.m.
- On the menu: Fried fish sandwich platter, which includes French fries, coleslaw, applesauce and dessert. Carryout drive-thru only.
- Price: $10.
- For more info: 717-367-1255
Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church
- Where: 2596 Cornwall Road, Cornwall (Lebanon County).
- When: Wednesdays, 4 to 7 p.m., until March 31.
- What’s on the menu: Baked haddock or fried pollock, both wild caught. Platters include choice of baked potato or French fries, apple sauce or coleslaw, coffee or tea and a huge selection of homemade desserts courtesy of Bernie’s Bakers, a volunteer effort coordinated by lifelong parish member Bernie Reppert. (See our interview with Reppert above.)
- How to order: Walk-in or drive-thru, on a first-come, first-serve basis.
- Price: $10.
- For more info: 717-273-1574.