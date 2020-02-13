American Music Theatre announced two additions to its upcoming concert calendar this morning. One, a classic rock band with almost two dozen number one hits in the early '70s, and the other, a tribute to a similarly successful '70s act.
First, Three Dog Night will perform on Friday, September 11. Tickets are $57 and go on sale to the public at 9 a.m. on Saturday, February 22.
Later in the month on Sunday, September 20, "Stayin' Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees" returns to AMT for a concert featuring hits such as "Jive Talkin',"You Should Be Dancing" and "How Deep Is Your Love." Tickets for this show also go on sale on Saturday, February 22.
For more information on these shows and others, visit AMTshows.com