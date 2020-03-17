Take a break from screens during social distancing by breaking out a deck of cards. Here are how to play three card games, from single-player options to games that can unite the whole family.

PYRAMID SOLITAIRE

To set up the game, lay out a single face down card, representing the top of your pyramid.

Then place two cards, again face down, underneath it, but overlapping, followed by a third row of three overlapping cards, then a fourth, fifth and sixth row in the same manner.

Finally, make a seventh row of face up cards to make a total of 28 cards representing your pyramid. The remaining cards are your draw pile.

The object of this challenging, but winnable, solitaire game is to make pairs totaling 13 and move up the pyramid.

Kings have a value of 13, queens equal 12, jacks equal 11 and aces equal one (every other card corresponds to its assigned face value).

To begin play, match any pairs that equal 13 in the bottom row. For example, a 10 and 3 can be pulled off the board (remember kings can automatically be removed as they have a value of 13).

If you're unable to make any pairs flip over cards on the draw pile to make pairs. As you make pairs of 13s, you'll free up cards on the next level.

Flip over freed cards and continue playing until you run out of cards in the draw pile or reach the top of the pyramid.

GOLF

In this game for two or more, players are dealt four cards face down. Players arrange their cards in a two-by-two grid.

Players can only look at the bottom two cards and only once. After looking at the bottom two cards, the cards are placed back face down.

The remaining cards make up a draw pile. The top card of the draw pile is turned over and placed beside the draw pile. The object of the game is to make the lowest four-card hand.

An ace is worth one point, a king is worth zero points, queens and jacks are worth 10 points and all other cards are worth their face value.

Play begins with the player to the dealer's left. The player can either pick up the overturned card or pick up the top card on the draw pile and either exchange the card for one in their grid or place it face up on the discard pile.

If a player exchanges a card from their grid they put it face up on the discard pile. The exchanged card can either be picked up by the following player or that player can draw a card from the top of the draw pile.

When a player thinks they have the lowest hand, they knock on their next turn. That is their action for that turn.

Every other player gets one final turn. After that players flip over the cards, tallying their scores and the lowest hand wins.

Play continues for 18 hands or “holes,” and the player with the lowest total score wins.

SPADES