Stuck at home? Why not take this opportunity to travel the world and finally get the chance to see some famous works of art? Seems like a contradiction, but thanks to the internet you can take virtual tours of many of the world’s top museums. And, as many of these museum close temporarily close their doors to combat the spread of coronavirus, virtual tours are the only way to see these works. Here are three museums that you can experience through a virtual tour.

THE MUSEUM OF MODERN ART

Website: artsandculture.google.com/partner/moma-the-museum-of-modern-art.

Through a partnership with Google Arts & Culture, the Museum of Modern Art in New York City offers images of selected works of art to view online. The images are often accompanied with enlightening articles that help illuminate the ideas behind work. For example, click on the “Modern Art” tab and you can view, and learn about, Henri Rousseau's entrancingly lush jungle scene called “The Dream.” Rousseau painted 25 jungle scenes despite never leaving France. He accomplished this by visiting local zoos and botanical gardens and reading literature. MoMA’s website also offers special in-depth online exhibits, such as one about the multitalented artist, designer and performer Sophie Taeuber-Arp (1889-1943), who made everything from watercolors to marionettes.

THE LOUVRE

Website: louvre.fr/en.

The Louvre in France, the largest, and most iconic museum in the world, offers online tours of select exhibits. On the museum's website, you can explore its collection of ancient Egyptian relics; experience a tour of the Galerie d'Apollon, featuring the magnificent “Apollo Slaying the Serpent Python” by Eugene Delacroix; and learn about the history of the Louvre — including the remains of a hidden moat that was originally part of a fortress built on the site of the museum by French King Phillipe Auguste in 1190. The website also features an “Artwork of the Day” tab that highlights an individual piece from the museum’s extensive collection.

VAN GOGH MUSEUM

Website: vangoghmuseum.nl/en.

The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam features the work of the famous post-impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh as well as some of his contemporaries. Click on the “Explore the Collection” tab and you can see all high-quality images of all the paintings and drawings housed in the collection with a detailed explanation and history of each piece. As an example, find Van Gogh’s “The Bedroom” in the collection and marvel in its lush colors and notice how you can almost see the texture of the paint. The website also goes in-depth on certain aspects of Van Gogh's life and work such as the creation of his famed sunflowers paintings and his personal collection of Japanese art prints that inspired his own work. Be warned: It's easy to lose yourself for hours on this site.