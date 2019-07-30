Thomas the Tank Engine will ride through Lancaster County again.
The popular train returns to Strasburg Rail Road Sept. 14 through 22.
Kids and their families can take a ride on the Thomas the Tank Engine train and meet Sir Topham Hatt, controller of the railway. They star in “Thomas & Friends.”
Thomas trains will leave the station every 30 minutes, with the last train leaving at 1:15 p.m. on weekdays and from 1:45-2:45 p.m. on weekends. Percy the steam engine will take passengers on rides between Thomas trains.
The Lancaster County stop is one of 37 in Thomas’ tour through the U.S. and Canada, which is expected to attract a million passengers. Usually, around 20,000 people come to the Strasburg event.
In addition to the train rides, there will be rides on Strasburg’s cranky cars, pufferbelly miniature steam train plus train activities for kids. New this year is an “ask an engineer” booth for kids to talk to train engineers.
Tickets are $21 for ages 2 and up.
If you miss Thomas this time, the train returns Oct. 25-27 with Mavis, described by fans as a feisty diesel engine.
Here is a video from one of last year’s Thomas visits:
And scenes from past Thomas the Train times at Strasburg:
A Day Out With Thomas & Friends🚂😍❤️ #flashbackfriday #thomasthetrain #amazingday
