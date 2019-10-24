Thomas the Tank Engine is chugging into the Strasburg Rail Road this weekend to help celebrate its annual Strasburg Spooktacular. And he’s bringing a friend.

Often that friend is the amiable little green engine, Percy. But not this time.

“Percy was not available, and Thomas loves to bring a friend along,’’ says Steve Barrall, stationmaster at the railroad. “Thomas was excited to introduce Mavis, his diesel-powered friend, to all the fans at the Strasburg Rail Road.’’

Mavis, a sleek black engine with yellow accents, is something of a peacekeeper on the engines’ home island of Sodor. Steam locomotives and diesel engines don’t always get along.

“There can be some difficulties,’’ Barrall says. “Sometimes when there are differences, there are disagreements.’’

Stories about how the engines settle those disagreements and the lessons they learn along the way are part of the reason the Thomas franchise has grown so much over the decades.

What began over 70 years ago as a series of stories written by the Rev. Wilbert Awdry, a train lover, for his 2-year-old son, Christopher, has morphed into a television series and international recognition through “Day Out With Thomas’’ events.

But through all the changes, Awdry’s original concept of creating characters true to their real-life counterparts and putting them in situations that require compromise and critical thinking, has remained true.

This weekend though, the engines are leaving the drama behind, and will be offering rides and visits with enthusiastic young visitors.

The event is a new one for the railroad, or rather a merger of two.

For the last several years, the Strasburg Spooktacular offered visitors some fall fun in a decorated station and a chance to stop at a grove for games and activities.

Later in the season, the railroad would host its final Day Out With Thomas event of the year.

“We thought the marriage of Thomas and the Halloween-themed event might be a good idea,’’ Barrall says. “This is a unique event on the East Coast.’’

Rides will be available in Halloween-decorated trains pulled by Thomas, Mavis and regular locomotives. A variety of Thomas-themed activities, like storytelling and video viewing, are included.

In addition, the Spooktacular includes trick-or-treat stations, Halloween costume contests, face painting, pumpkin decorating and other fall-themed games. All activities this year take place in the station, however. The grove will not be open.

While Barrall is sure the event will be popular, he also wants to let visitors know that just because Thomas is coming, they don’t have to be worried about crowds.

Thomas has been visiting Strasburg for over 20 years now, and there were times that the event’s popularity made travel in the area a challenge.

“Our heyday with Thomas was in 2006 and it was extremely crowded,’’ he says.

“That perception that our Thomas events are just mobbed is still out there, but in reality they are not nearly as crowded as they were, which is really good for the customer experience.”